Analysts Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 71.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 308,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 189.66%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

