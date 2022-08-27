Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Get Andritz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADRZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.