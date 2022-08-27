Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
