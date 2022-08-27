Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.