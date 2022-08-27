Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.04 on Friday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

