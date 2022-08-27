Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 4%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.67. Approximately 7,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,090,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,748. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after buying an additional 310,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

