Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AGTC stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

