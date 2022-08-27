Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

