ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.90. 3,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
ARK Transparency ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.
Institutional Trading of ARK Transparency ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Transparency ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Transparency ETF by 248.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,399 shares during the period.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.