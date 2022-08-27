ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.90. 3,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

ARK Transparency ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Institutional Trading of ARK Transparency ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Transparency ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Transparency ETF by 248.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,399 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.