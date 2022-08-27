Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 4,723,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.93 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

