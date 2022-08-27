Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 152,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $107.19 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

