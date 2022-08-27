Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arvinas Trading Down 5.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.