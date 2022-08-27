Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Stock Up 5.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
