Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASRT. TheStreet raised Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assertio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Assertio Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 393,735 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 316,452 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

