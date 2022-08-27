Athersys Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 29th (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

Athersys Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.13 on Friday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.26.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $36,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

