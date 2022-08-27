Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.82 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

