Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Atlanticus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATLC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

