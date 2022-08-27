Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

