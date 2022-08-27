Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,870,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,653,231.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,969 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $118,663.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

DXLG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.69. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

