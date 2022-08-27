Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $79.56. Approximately 9,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 526,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

