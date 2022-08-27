B. Riley Comments on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

ESTA opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

