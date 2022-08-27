Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.2% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 462,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

