Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Banco Macro Stock Up 2.1 %
BMA opened at $14.75 on Friday. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $943.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
