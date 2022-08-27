Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Down 4.9%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Banco Macro Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $943.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Banco Macro by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $3,724,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

