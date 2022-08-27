Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after buying an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

