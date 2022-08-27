Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,921,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

