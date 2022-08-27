Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.19. Baozun shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,425 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Baozun Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Baozun by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 339,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

