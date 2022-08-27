Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading Down 10.2%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

