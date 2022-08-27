Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 296,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,208,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.