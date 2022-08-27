Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH opened at $338.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.26 and a 200-day moving average of $383.70. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

