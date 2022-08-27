Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $198.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.26. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $347.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

