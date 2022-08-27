BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.5 %

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 350.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.