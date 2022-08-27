Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.



