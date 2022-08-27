BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 5,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

