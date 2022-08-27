BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 5,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 596,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
BRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
