Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brinker International by 28.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $2,334,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $26.38 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

