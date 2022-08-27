Brokerages Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Umicore has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

