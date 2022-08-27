Brokerages Set Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target at $59.20

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.96.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
