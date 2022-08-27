Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.
Brinker International Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of EAT stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Trading of Brinker International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
