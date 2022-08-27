Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$118.24 and a 52 week high of C$149.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

