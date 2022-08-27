Brokers Issue Forecasts for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.