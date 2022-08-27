Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

