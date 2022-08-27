Brokers Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

PLAY opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.