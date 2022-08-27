Brokers Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.9 %

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after acquiring an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

