Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Insider Activity

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.