Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $318.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

