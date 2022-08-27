Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $318.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
