Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $318.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

