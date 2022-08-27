Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.35.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

