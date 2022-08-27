Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.13. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.