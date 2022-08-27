Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $164.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $318.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

