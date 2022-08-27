Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $164.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $318.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
