Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

