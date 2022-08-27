C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 1,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
The firm has a market cap of $535.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
