C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 1,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $535.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.